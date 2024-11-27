MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $28.38 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $222.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.68 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.95.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FI. UBS Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.29.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

