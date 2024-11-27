MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,294,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $180,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

