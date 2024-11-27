MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,200 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.97. 924,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,837. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $287.27 and a 1-year high of $400.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.68 and a 200-day moving average of $366.66. The stock has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

