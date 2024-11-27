Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.75. Mesoblast shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 36,915 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mesoblast

Mesoblast Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 50.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 128.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.