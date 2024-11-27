Melanie Pump Sells 22,000 Shares of BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Stock

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) Director Melanie Pump sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $76,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,735 shares in the company, valued at $135,185.15. This represents a 36.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BTCS opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. BTCS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTCS stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.28% of BTCS as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BTCS in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

