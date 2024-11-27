MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MediWound to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

MDWD opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 513,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at $131,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth $1,806,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

