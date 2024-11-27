MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Position Increased by Mudita Advisors LLP

Mudita Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,153,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares during the period. MaxCyte comprises approximately 6.7% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxCyte during the third quarter worth about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MaxCyte by 64.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MaxCyte by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 33.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

In other MaxCyte news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 29,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $118,174.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,398.46. This trade represents a 9.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,374 shares of company stock worth $220,957. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxCyte Profile

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.