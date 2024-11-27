Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Announces GBX 0.30 Dividend

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

Shares of Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 52.97 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Marks Electrical Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 94 ($1.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,613.00 and a beta of 0.73.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC, together with its subsidiary, engages in the supply of domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom. The company also provides removal and recycling of packaging; collection and recycling of old appliances; and extended warranties and installation services.

