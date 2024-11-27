Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Announces GBX 0.30 Dividend

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance
Shares of Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 52.97 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Marks Electrical Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 94 ($1.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,613.00 and a beta of 0.73.
About Marks Electrical Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marks Electrical Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Are Ready to Rocket Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Marks Electrical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks Electrical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.