Mark C. Thurmond Sells 2,343 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $100,139.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,415.12. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $24,660,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,191,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,685,000 after buying an additional 471,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,210,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,347,000 after buying an additional 305,334 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 28.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 920,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,294,000 after buying an additional 201,366 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 37.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after buying an additional 196,810 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

