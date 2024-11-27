MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Susan Ocampo Sells 12,438 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $1,700,647.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500,755 shares in the company, valued at $888,848,231.15. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 40,192 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.40, for a total value of $5,361,612.80.

On Monday, November 18th, Susan Ocampo sold 1,789 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $223,625.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $13,082,059.94.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,296,897.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 70,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $7,438,200.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 130.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.55. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $140.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

