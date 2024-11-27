LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $769,500,000 after purchasing an additional 362,671 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after buying an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,175,000 after acquiring an additional 170,464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.58%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.