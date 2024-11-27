Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases Shares of 167,384 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $94,939,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 82.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after buying an additional 571,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,995,000 after buying an additional 349,911 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after buying an additional 290,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $77.50.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

