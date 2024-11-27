Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.43% of Travel + Leisure worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 1.4 %

TNL opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. This represents a 11.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at $17,258,129.85. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,170. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

