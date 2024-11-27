Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires New Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 170,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,590,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.28% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after acquiring an additional 512,928 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,981,000 after purchasing an additional 372,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 84.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 143,996 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,852,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after buying an additional 108,058 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $413,320.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,982. The trade was a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 58.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,912 shares of company stock worth $2,875,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $100.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.65. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

