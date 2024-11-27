Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Announces GBX 22 Dividend

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 471.98 ($5.93) on Wednesday. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 400 ($5.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 865 ($10.87). The company has a market cap of £301.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 493.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 617.45.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £227,000 ($285,355.12). Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.29) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 215 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

