Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Announces GBX 22 Dividend

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Liontrust Asset Management Trading Up 1.5 %
Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 471.98 ($5.93) on Wednesday. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 400 ($5.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 865 ($10.87). The company has a market cap of £301.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 493.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 617.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liontrust Asset Management
In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £227,000 ($285,355.12). Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
