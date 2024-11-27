LINKBANCORP, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

LINKBANCORP has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

LINKBANCORP Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNKB opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. LINKBANCORP has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LINKBANCORP will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 4,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $29,441.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,752.13. The trade was a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Eisel bought 23,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $147,295.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,295.89. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

