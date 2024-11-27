Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Mark Goines Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Goines sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,678.08. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Goines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Mark Goines sold 50,000 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.47. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Life360 in the third quarter worth about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

