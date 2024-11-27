Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,202 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $191.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $198.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

