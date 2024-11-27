Larson Financial Group LLC Has $374,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $255,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after acquiring an additional 911,990 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 109.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 904,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,366,000 after acquiring an additional 473,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4,099.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after purchasing an additional 385,593 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $185.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.02.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

