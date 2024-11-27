Larson Financial Group LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

