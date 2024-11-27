Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3,567.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,191,666 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,013,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,577,195 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 101,069 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 114,994 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

