Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 345 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,210,000 after buying an additional 88,603 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $19,694,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,088,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,532.0% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $496.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.86 and a 200-day moving average of $422.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $307.09 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

