Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 1,947 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 147.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

