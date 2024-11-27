Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 6,270 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5,405.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

