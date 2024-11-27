Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Plans Dividend of GBX 9.40

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Land Securities Group Trading Up 1.1 %
LON LAND opened at GBX 619 ($7.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,424.42, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 628.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 636.99. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 567.50 ($7.13) and a one year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.17).
About Land Securities Group
