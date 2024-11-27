Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,108,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 6,329,357 shares.The stock last traded at $15.45 and had previously closed at $15.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,541,000 after purchasing an additional 91,608 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $2,694,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

