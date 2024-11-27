kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.71 and last traded at C$5.64, with a volume of 181434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC set a C$6.00 price target on kneat.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$491.92 million, a P/E ratio of -35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.47.

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

