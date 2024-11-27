KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 32,828.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,647,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,811,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,684,000 after acquiring an additional 286,015 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.55.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $631.47 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $527.11 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $759.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

