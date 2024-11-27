Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.8 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $28.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

