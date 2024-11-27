Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Vasile Gelu Ticala Sells 3,000 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vasile Gelu Ticala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.50, for a total value of C$523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,002. This trade represents a 83.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Kinaxis Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TSE KXS traded down C$1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$175.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,569. Kinaxis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$132.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$161.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$156.45. The company has a market cap of C$4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.20, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
