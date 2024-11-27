Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Vasile Gelu Ticala Sells 3,000 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vasile Gelu Ticala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.50, for a total value of C$523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,002. This trade represents a 83.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Kinaxis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE KXS traded down C$1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$175.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,569. Kinaxis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$132.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$161.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$156.45. The company has a market cap of C$4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.20, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KXS. ATB Capital upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.67.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

