Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $20.52 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,800 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 2.8% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $20,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $181.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $143.28 and a 12 month high of $210.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

