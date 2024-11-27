KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,957,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183,810 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of KBR worth $1,299,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KBR by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 27.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

KBR Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $72.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.