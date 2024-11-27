KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $81.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.14.

Several research firms have commented on KBR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. KBR has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 73.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in KBR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

