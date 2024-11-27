Kathleen Bailey-Lord Acquires 19,740 Shares of AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Bailey-Lord purchased 19,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.52 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,004.80 ($19,483.64).
AMP Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11.
AMP Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AMP
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.