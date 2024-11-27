Kathleen Bailey-Lord Acquires 19,740 Shares of AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Bailey-Lord purchased 19,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.52 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,004.80 ($19,483.64).

AMP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Get AMP alerts:

AMP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AMP Limited provides banking, super, retirement, and advice services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through AMP Bank, Platform, Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; pension solutions; and SignatureSuper, a retail master trust.

Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.