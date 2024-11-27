Karl Todd Marrott Sells 50,000 Shares of TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,157.48. This trade represents a 30.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karl Todd Marrott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TSS alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Karl Todd Marrott sold 29,778 shares of TSS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $237,628.44.

TSS Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSSI opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.43 million, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.91. TSS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.