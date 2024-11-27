Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,353,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 4,086,739 shares.The stock last traded at $12.42 and had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZ. Barclays cut their price target on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. CLSA started coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Kanzhun Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZ. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kanzhun by 21.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

