JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 344,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the previous session’s volume of 74,017 shares.The stock last traded at $75.99 and had previously closed at $76.86.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $774.29 million, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth about $193,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

