JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) to Neutral

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

CCEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at $6,975,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

