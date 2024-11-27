JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JGRO. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 175.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 144,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $344,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,544,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,628,000 after buying an additional 394,221 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 238.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 44,537 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

JGRO stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

