John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.10 and last traded at $73.10, with a volume of 768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.44.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $991.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,946 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

