Jian Cheng Sells 18,750 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CAO Jian Cheng sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $258,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
eXp World Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 2.31.
eXp World Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.91%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
