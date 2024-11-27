Jian Cheng Sells 18,750 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CAO Jian Cheng sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $258,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

eXp World Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 2.31.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

