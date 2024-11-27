Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 436.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.6 %
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
