Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 436.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JRONY stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. 28,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,025. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.65. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

