Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 19,450.0% in November

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2024

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 19,450.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JBS Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. 37,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,943. JBS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

JBS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.26%.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

