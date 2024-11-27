Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Short Interest Up 622.5% in November

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a growth of 622.5% from the October 31st total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 432,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Janover Stock Down 3.0 %
Janover stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 11,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,212. Janover has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.
Janover Company Profile
