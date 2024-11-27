Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Short Interest Up 622.5% in November

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a growth of 622.5% from the October 31st total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 432,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Janover Stock Down 3.0 %

Janover stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 11,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,212. Janover has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

Janover Company Profile

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

