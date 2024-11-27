Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Holdings Trimmed by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 255,735 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,587,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,508 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 37,928,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888,099 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,818,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,606,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12,592.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,484,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,629,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,695 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 2.2 %

ITUB stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

