iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.08 and last traded at $139.05, with a volume of 32412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.59.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth $8,010,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12,119.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,325 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1,097.2% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 299.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $3,967,000.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

