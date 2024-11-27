iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.97 and last traded at $153.97, with a volume of 1785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.68.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.52.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

