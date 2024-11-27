iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,039 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,234,000 after buying an additional 3,608,542 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

