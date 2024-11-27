iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,610,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,314,000 after acquiring an additional 47,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,780,000 after acquiring an additional 181,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,431,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $135.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $136.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

