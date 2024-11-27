iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after buying an additional 1,067,086 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 456,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,886,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

